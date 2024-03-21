The four races which make up this weekend’s MSS Security Melbourne SuperSprint will be run without pit stops after Repco Supercars Championship teams were relocated into an infield paddock.

However, it turns out that F2 drivers will use the left-hand pit entry road and by-pass the secondary lane during their Feature Race this weekend.

An informed source has confirmed to Speedcafe that the normal procedure for any other grand prix will apply.

For example, at Abu Dhabi last year, the F2 field was stationed in the second pit lane, on the other side of the Yas Marina Circuit, but undertook pit stops in front of the Formula 1 garages.

Speedcafe understands, however, that Supercars was aware that would be the case when it signed on again to race at the event in 2024.

Albert Park’s second pit lane, which is located immediately prior to the main pit building, was built for Supercars teams and, while they will still have access during this weekend’s four races, that will be for emergency service only.

This afternoon’s pair of qualifying sessions, and those which will be held on Saturday morning to set the grids for Races 5 and 6, will also present a challenge considering each team is allowed just the one rattle gun.

With 15 minutes for each qualifying hit-out, a lap time of around 1:48s, in laps and out laps, and five sets of tyres from qualifying onwards, there is scope for changing rubber during those sessions, although it may require careful consideration.

In a disappointment for fans, the infield Supercars paddock is closed to general admission ticket holders, although there are understood to have been some concessions to teams with respect to showing corporate partners through the precinct.

Qualifying for Race 3 of the 2024 Supercars Championship starts this afternoon at 15:10 local time/AEDT, while Formula 2’s hour-long Feature Race takes place on Sunday morning.