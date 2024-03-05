A report by the BBC and other outlets claims Mohammed Ben Sulayem attempted to have a post-race penalty applied to Fernando Alonso overturned.

The two-time world champion had 10 seconds added to his finishing time in Saudi Arabia after officials deemed an in-race five-second time penalty had not been served correctly.

Alonso had lined up slightly out of his grid box for the start of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, for which he was penalised.

That was served at his first pit stop. However, while doing so, the rear jack contacted Alonso's car.

Reviewed by the FIA's remote operations centre in Geneva, a post-race time penalty was applied.

However, According to reports, Ben Sulayem made a phone call with a view to having that overturned.

It's claimed a whistleblower claimed Ben Sulayem called FIA vice-president for sport for the Middle East and North Africa, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamas bin Isa Al Khalifa in an attempt to have the initial 10-second penalty quashed.

It adds that the matter went to the FIA's ethics committee, and a report was delivered to FIA compliance officer Paulo Basarri.

However, Speedcafe understands the claim was found to lack substance, though as that outcome was not communicated the rumours have been sparked.

Ironically, Aston Martin requested a right of review, with team manager Andy Stevenson submitting evidence of other instances where a jack had been in contact with a car while serving a penalty.

As a result, the right of review was upheld, and Alonso's penalty was rescinded.

The incident resulted in revised protocols being issued from the next event, the Australian Grand Prix, regarding what constitutes ‘working on the car' during a penalty.