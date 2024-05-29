A vocal supporter of Andretti Global joining the F1 grid as a new entrant, the FIA president has now suggested its best bet is to buy an existing team.

Formula 1 currently has 10 teams, though regulations allow for 12.

The FIA opened an expressions of interest process last year with four applicants registering.

Of those, only Andretti's progressed but was ultimately blocked by the sport's commercial rights holder, Formula 1 Management.

“I have no doubt FOM and Liberty would love to see other teams as long as they are OEMs,” Ben Sulayem told Reuters.

“I would advise [Andretti] to go and buy another team, not to come as the 11th team.

“I feel that some teams need to be refreshed. What is better? To have 11 teams as a number or 10 and they are strong?

“I still believe we should have more teams but not any teams. The right teams. It's not about the number, it's about the quality.”

Ben Sulayem's latest comments come in contrast to those he made to Speedweek in March, where he was in favour of adding teams to F1.

“I have always said that I am convinced that we should have more teams rather than more races,” he said at the time.

“We examined the application in all details and approved it,” he continued.

“But we are only responsible for the sporting side, not the commercial side.

“As a sports official, my dream is to have a team from the USA in Formula 1, and not only a team and a driver, but also a manufacturer.

“They are important for the entire sport. Just as we would also welcome teams and manufacturers from China.

“I also really hope that Audi will be there (in 2026) as announced and that General Motors will be there.”

Aside from the question of why acquiring an existing operation should be the only way in given the rules allow for more teams, simply buying one is far from trivial.

It is currently a seller's market as the business of F1 continues to boom, driving up the valuation of teams, and any purchase would come with whatever baggage the operation already carries.

Andretti would not be alone in the market to acquire a new team either, with at least one other player known to be attempting to buy its way in.

Ben Sulayem suggests there are options available, however.

“Without mentioning names, there are teams which are struggling. Struggling with performance, struggling even with management,” he told Reuters.

“It's about having the right team, not to lose a chance or an opportunity where someone like GM with a PU is coming to Formula 1.

“Imagine the impact. We have three races in America. We have such a huge fan base.

“But we don't have a proper [US] team. I'm so happy to have Ford in [with Red Bull] but imagine having GM and imagine having [more] American drivers.”

The FIA president's comments come as attention on Formula 1, and the rejection of Andretti, becomes a hot topic in the United States.

It's also been a wedge between the governing body and commercial rights holder, given the FIA approved the application only for Formula 1 Management to refuse the American team's entry.

“Peace is always good, you can't have all the time unnecessary issues,” Ben Sulayem said.

“We both understand that we need to go forward and the only way to go forward is to have much more clarity between us.

“We are with FOM when it comes to business. We are partners and we have to also forget the small things and find a solution how can we address these issues.”