Ford is set to rejoin the F1 fraternity in 2026 after teaming up with Red Bull in the development of a new powertrain.

What was initially a marketing arrangement has grown into more of a technical partnership between the two.

It will see Red Bull powered by a Red Bull Ford Powertrains engine once the new regulations come into force in two seasons time.

General Motors has also announced its intent to join F1 as a power unit supplier under the sport's new regulations, via its Cadillac brand, from 2028.

That project was, initially, to be a branding deal but expanded to become a complete power train programme from General Motors.

It is part of Andretti Global's efforts to secure a place on the Formula 1 grid, and, ironically, a key reason for the American effort was rejected by Formula 1 Group.

In its statement confirming Andretti had been denied a place in the 2025 championship, F1 noted that the entry would rely on a mandatory supplier of power units until General Motors was ready to enter.

That threatened to damage the prestige of the championship, it was argued.

However, there is mounting pressure to allow Andretti in, including from lawmakers in the United States who hold concerns surrounding antitrust behaviour.

Rushbrook has now added further pressure to Formula 1 over its refusal to allow Andretti into the championship with confirmation that Ford would welcome its market rival.

“We go racing to compete against other manufacturers, and there's already a lot of manufacturers in Formula 1, but we'd certainly love to welcome General Motors into the sport,” Rushbrook told the Associated Press.

“They have that ability to come in as a power unit manufacturer independent of any specific team, they could partner with any of the existing 10 teams.

“So we welcome them, for sure. And same for Andretti. We certainly don't have anything against Andretti.”

The rejection of Andretti's application for a place on the grid has seen it gain attention in the halls of power in the United States.

Congress has written to Liberty Media, while the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Liberty Media and Formula 1.

Both asked for clarification as to how and why the Andretti project was rejected, holding concern it was down to the championship being somehow anti-American.

The United States Senate has now sent a letter to assistant attorney general, Jonathan Kanter, and chair, Lina Khan, outlining concern over the manner in which Andretti's efforts were blocked.

Rushbrook, however, doesn't share those concerns and points to Ford's effort as proof that American organisations are welcomed into F1.

“We were able to come in as an American company, there weren't any roadblocks,” he noted.

“Gene Haas has been able to come in as a team with no roadblocks against him.

“So it is possible to find a way into the sport, it's a matter of how you choose to enter the sport.”

As it stands, Andretti does not have a place on the grid, despite its ongoing efforts, while General Motors is still registered as a power unit supplier under the forthcoming regulations.