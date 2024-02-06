The tweak was first revealed as part of Walkinshaw Andretti United's livery launch last week, the squad becoming the first to formally role out its new looks.

Both cars featured Ford Performance branding along the side of the bonnet over the wheel arch – while the Blue Oval on the bonnet, immediately above the grill, is no longer there.

Subsequent launches from Grove Racing and Blanchard Racing Team have shown the same branding.

All Fords ran that Blue Oval on the front of the bonnet last year, however Speedcafe understands they will all switch to the Ford Performance placement this year.

That move is to bring the branding in line with other Mustang race programmes around the world, including NASCAR and the new presence in GT racing.

The famous Blue Oval will still feature on the Mustang Supercars, though, with a small version on the rear pillar.

“The change from the Blue Oval to Ford Performance branding is a global direction, which will be seen in all Mustang racing series around the world,” a Ford spokesperson told Speedcafe.

“This brings Mustang race vehicles in line with their road-going counterparts, which have not featured a blue oval badge on their exterior body for several years.

“You will see this consistent branding across NASCAR, GT3, GT4, Supercars and other series in 2024 and beyond.”

The other teams running Mustangs Tickford Racing and Dick Johnson Racing.