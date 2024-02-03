The Braeside-based team has enjoyed major sponsorship from the oil brand on at least one of its cars since 2021, and both since 2022, with a renewal announced late last year.

Its look for the season ahead features much more black and dark grey hues on Cars #19 for Payne – the most recent Supercars Championship race winner – and the #26 entry which Stanaway has now taken over from David Reynolds.

CEO Brenton Grove said, “This year's livery is the most exciting yet. I believe it showcases our ambitions for success and is a nice evolution of Penrite Racing liveries in the past.

“The team has worked extremely hard over the summer break, and with our new driver Richie Stanaway together with Matt Payne who finished the year strong winning the Adelaide 500, we're eager to get started and achieve even more this season. Anything is possible in 2024.”

Team Owner Stephen Grove added, “I am super-thrilled to kick off the 2024 Supercars season and build on the momentum of 2023.

“The new car livery continues our journey and truly tells the story of our partners' commitment to the team.

“It is important that we continue to build on our success for all our stakeholders and make all our partners and fans proud.”

The changes run more than skin-deep for Stanaway's car, too, which is a brand-new chassis.

Team Principal David Cauchi remarked, “It is fantastic to see the covers come off our 2024 Penrite Racing Mustangs.

“The team has done an incredible job preparing a brand-new car for Richie in #26 and completely rebuilding the #19 Mustang for Matt. I want to thank all our 2024 partners for their support. The cars certainly look impressive, and we can't wait to go racing with them.”

Former Triple Eight Race Engineering Team Principal Roland Dane has tipped Grove Racing as a championship challenger in 2024, after Payne finished off his rookie season with a breakthrough victory on the streets of Adelaide, and investment including an extensive renovation of the team's headquarters.

Payne himself said, “It's awesome to finally unveil the Penrite Racing livery for 2024 at the Penrite headquarters.

“I really love the sleek design for this year, and I can't wait to showcase it on the track and make our partners and fans proud.

“Looking forward to cutting our first laps of the year in a few weeks at the Bathurst 500.”

Fellow New Zealander Richie Stanaway, who won last year's Bathurst 1000 with Triple Eight and is making a comeback to full-time motorsport competition of any type, remarked, “The new livery is not just a design; it represents a shared vision and determination among the team.

“Together, we are ready for the upcoming season and want to make it a memorable one for Penrite Racing.”

Payne and Stanaway will both test with the rest of the southern-based teams at Winton on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Grove Racing's 2024 Supercars livery