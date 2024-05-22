Kaulig Racing has unveiled the new look for van Gisbergen's Chevrolet Camaro, featuring major backing from private health insurance firm Focused Health under the team's rolling sponsorship model.

The New Zealander is on double duty this weekend, with the famous Coca-Cola 600 being his third NASCAR Cup Series race of at least eight this year.

As usual, he will drive the #16 Kaulig Chevrolet in the Cup race, in the red, white, and blue hues of WeatherTech, which is the primary sponsor for the bulk of his Xfinity races this year.

However, with the Charlotte event falling on Memorial Day weekend, Car #16 will not carry van Gisbergen's name on the windscreen visor, but rather that of Master Sergeant Thomas Maholic, who lost his life on duty in Afghanistan.

Likewise, team-mate Daniel Hemric's #31 Chevrolet will bear the name of the late Captain Seth Mitchell.

We're honored to carry the names of two incredible heros on our Cup cars this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Master Sergeant Thomas Maholic and Captain Seth Mitchell both lost their lives in Afghanistan protecting our country.

Van Gisbergen did not contest last weekend's NASCAR All-Star Race despite being eligible through his Chicago win in 2023, and confirmed in recent days that his omission from the field was because Kaulig team-mate AJ Allmendinger had also qualified.

Allmendinger, like the Kiwi, is full-time in Xfinity and part-time in Cup, being another of several drivers who are steering Car #16 in the top tier in 2024.

Xfinity Practice at Charlotte takes place on Friday at 15:35 ET/Saturday at 05:35 AEST and leads straight into Qualifying.

Van Gisbergen has three sessions on his plate the following day, specifically the Xfinity Race at Saturday 13:00 ET/Sunday 03:00 AEST, followed by Cup Practice and then Qualifying from 17:05 ET/07:05 AEST.

The Cup Race starts on Sunday evening at 18:00 ET/Monday morning at 08:00 AEST, with Kyle Larson undertaking the Indy 500/Charlotte ‘double'.

Van Gisbergen is currently 15th in the Xfinity Series, three positions below the Playoff cut line.