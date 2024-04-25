The three-time Bathurst 1000 winner was confirmed by NASCAR as one of 18 drivers who have already clinched a berth in the 2024 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

A Trackhouse Racing spokesperson has since advised Speedcafe that there are “no plans to race at this time” for van Gisbergen.

The New Zealander is one of two drivers in that group of 18 who are not current Cup Series full-timers, the other being AJ Allmendinger, who won on the Charlotte Roval in 2023.

Van Gisbergen and Allmendinger are in fact team-mates at Kaulig Racing, with which Trackhouse has an alliance and hence the placement of the former there, with both of those drivers being full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2024 and part-time in Cup.

Van Gisbergen is currently scheduled to make eight Cup Series starts in 2024, including the Charlotte 600 on the weekend after the All-Star Race, which would make for a tight turnaround for a part-time entry.

Furthermore, he has so far only contested one oval event in the Cup Series, being last weekend's at Talladega Superspeedway.

There, he finished only 26th but twice led on merit and commented afterwards that he hoped to have earned some trust from his rivals.

His next race is this coming weekend in the Xfinity Series at Dover Motor Speedway.