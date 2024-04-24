The traditional mid-season exhibition race takes place on Sunday, May 19 (local time) at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with a format now announced.

Included in that announcement was the list of drivers who have already sealed their berth in the All-Star Race, namely: AJ Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jnr, Daniel Suárez, Martin Truex Jr., and Shane van Gisbergen.

Eligibility is achieved by any of the following means: those who have won a points event in either 2023 or 2024, drivers who have won a NASCAR All-Star Race and compete full-time, and drivers who have won a NASCAR Cup Series championship and compete full-time.

Van Gisbergen is only part-time in the Cup Series but has clinched a spot thanks to his sensational debut win on the streets of Chicago last July.

Whether or not he will be in the field at North Wilkesboro is not clear, though, and Speedcafe has sought confirmation from Trackhouse Racing.

The All-Star Race not on his initial list of seven Cup Series races in 2024, a slate which has expanded to eight with the announcement last month that he will also compete in the top tier at Daytona in August.

The field of 18 will grow to at least 21 due to the addition of the top two from the All-Star Open and a third driver from the fan vote, which is now open.

Others could also become eligible if they win any of the three races of the season prior to the All-Star Race, this weekend at Dover, then Kansas and Darlington.

As for the format, action begins with Friday's qualifying now incorporating the Pit Crew Challenge.

Drivers will run one full lap at speed, then pit at the end of their second lap in one of two NASCAR-designated pit stalls for a four-tyre stop with mock fuel delivery.

They will then exit the pits and race back to the chequered flag, with the qualifying time being the total elapsed from green flag to chequered.

The fastest qualifier will start on pole position for Heat Race 1 and the All-Star Race.

Saturday night's two, 60-lap heat races that will determine the starting grid for the All-Star Race among drivers already locked into the field, with Heat 1 determining the inside row and Heat 2, the outside.

Each heat will include a Caution at Lap 30, with teams required to perform a four-tyre pit stop.

Similarly, Sunday's 100-lap All-Star Open will include a Caution at Lap 50, when a four-tyre stop must be undertaken.

The All-Star Race itself will run for 200 laps (plus any Overtime), with Cautions at Laps 100 and 150, and a four-tyre stop required at the former of those.

A major change for 2024 is tyres, with as many as three different specifications to be used: a ‘prime', a softer ‘option', and a wet”

Teams will be allotted nine sets of tyres for the event weekend

For practice, qualifying, the heat races, and the Open, teams will be allotted three sets of prime tyres and two sets of option tyres

For the All-Star Race, teams will have two sets each of primes and options

All four tyres on the car must be of the same type at all times

Only the prime tyres will be used during both qualifying sessions

For practice, the heat races, and the NASCAR All-Star Open, teams will have the option to start on any type of tire

All teams will start on the option tyre for the All-Star Race

“After a successful return to North Wilkesboro Speedway last season, we are thrilled to bring the action back to one of NASCAR's most iconic and storied tracks,” said John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer.

“The spotlight will certainly be on the crew chiefs and drivers as they plan their tyre strategy for this special race.

“In testing, the softer tyres were significantly faster — but wore much quicker. Goodyear has been an incredible partner in this All-Star element, and it will be fascinating to watch how crew chiefs and drivers manage this unique challenge.”

The Xfinity Series, in which van Gisbergen is competing full-time, has the All-Star weekend off.

Both Cup and Xfinity are in action this weekend at Dover.