The sale will establish a new name for the brand in Sabre Racing Cars. JRD will take over the manufacture and development rights of the Sabres 01 and 02 from BRD which will include the production of fresh chassis and spare parts.

“It is now the right time to pass the baton to a younger team to push the brand forward to the next level,” said BRD owner and Sabre founder Mike Borland.

“The Reinhardts have run Sabres for over 20 years and supplied us with the VW running gear to run Sabres, so it is a logical progression for them to move into manufacturing cars and they are a perfect fit.”

Sabre Formula Vees have been an integral pillar of Borland Racing Developments for over 30-years. The company has constructed over 45 Formula Vees and have won more than 20 state and national championships.

“Sabre Racing Cars is honoured that Mike and Tracey Borland have entrusted us with the custodianship of the marque Sabre Formula Vee brand and racing car which they have worked tirelessly building for 30 years,” added Michael Reinhardt of JRD.

“We will continue to engineer and build Sabres and all spare parts to the exacting high standards set by Borland Racing Developments and look forward to the exciting challenges of on-going development and increased on-track performance.

“With 21 Sabre 02s racing around Australia we are looking forward to helping as many drivers as possible to get into the class leading Sabre 02 chassis along with exploring export opportunities.”

Not only has BRD built and develop Sabres but has long and exception record with its Spectrum Formula Ford chassis. The manufacturer has a rich history of nurturing young drivers that have risen through the motorsport ranks and achieved successful results in state, national and overseas competition.