The Repco Supercars Championship field has been bumped from Albert Park's second pit lane in deference to the FIA Formula 2 Championship, which is heading to Australia for a second time, but there had been hope that transporters would be located in the infield.

That appeared to be the case in recent weeks, but it has now come to pass that they will again be parked in Village Green, next to the thoroughfare which fans will take to the Lauda Grandstand, as confirmed via Supercars' official website.

That means teams will again be using the tunnel which runs under the race track near Turn 14 (the final corner) to move between their infield paddock area, which is located behind the second pit lane, and their trucks.

As previously reported, the Supercars paddock – as well as those of F2 and Formula 3 – will be restricted access during the Australian Grand Prix, as opposed to general admission.

Accredited personnel and Motorsport Central Paddock Pass holders will be granted access, with teams understood to have been given some leeway for corporate guests following talks between Supercars and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

On-track, the sporting contest will also look quite different, with pure sprint races returning to the calendar in a first even for Supercars' championship points-paying events at Albert Park.

While teams will have access to pit lane during sessions for repairs, there will be no compulsory pit stops at all across the four races (two of 20 laps/105km each and two of 15 laps/80km each).

Meanwhile, Supercars has also advised as to when and where fans can catch up with drivers during the event:

Thursday 21 March

11:25am – 11:55am (Practice 1)

1:25pm – 1:55pm (Practice 2)

3:10pm – 3:25pm (Qualifying Race 3)

3:35pm – 3:50pm (Qualifying Race 4)

5:55pm – 6:33pm Race 3 (20 laps)

On the Albert Park podium after Race 3

Friday 22 March

9:35am – 10:10am (Innovation Hub Stage Panel Q&A, various drivers)

11:30am – 11:40am (Supercars Trackside Lounge Q&A, various drivers)

11:50am – 12:00pm (Supercars Club Suite Driver Appearance, various drivers)

TBC (AGPC Suite Appearance Q&A, various)

2:55pm – 3:33pm (Race 4, 20 laps)

On the Albert Park podium after Race 4

Saturday 23 March

9:00am – 9:15am (Qualifying Race 5)

9:25am – 9:40am (Qualifying Race 6)

10:40am – 11:00am (Innovation Hub Stage Panel Q&A, various drivers)

12:05pm – 12:30pm (Innovation Hub Stage Panel Q&A, various drivers)

12:05pm – 12:15pm (Supercars Trackside Lounge Q&A, various drivers)

1:30pm – 1:50pm (Supercars Club Suite Driver Appearance, various drivers)

1:30pm – 1:50pm (Innovation Hub Stage Panel Q&A, various drivers)

TBC (AGPC Suite Appearance Q&A, various drivers)

1:45pm – 1:55pm (Supercars Trackside Lounge Q&A, various drivers)

2:00pm – 2:10pm (Supercars Club Suite Driver Appearance)

5:40pm – 6:08pm (Race 5, 15 laps)

On the Albert Park podium after Race 5

Sunday 24 March