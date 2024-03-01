As the Australian Grand Prix Corporation foreshadowed with Speedcafe last October, the Supercars field will operate from the infield of the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit for the Melbourne SuperSprint.

That comes as a result of the second pit lane being handed over to the FIA Formula 2 Championship, which is racing in Australia for the second time in 2024.

The VCS Paddock Movements map shows teams operating from just behind the second pit lane on one of Albert Park's ovals, with race cars to be driven to/from the track via Turn 13, the tight left-hander which is the penultimate corner of the circuit.

Speedcafe understands that Supercars transporters will be set up nearby, within the infield, consistent with intelligence reported in January.

Last year, transporters were parked on Village Green, and there had been concerns that the paddock would also be pushed to the outfield this year.

However, it is understood that the current plan is for the paddock to be closed to the general public, with teams granted specific slots for corporate guests to filter through.

While teams will be allowed to roll selected equipment into pit lane in case of unscheduled stops, the four races which make up the Melbourne SuperSprint will not have compulsory pit stops.

Nevertheless, they are slightly longer than last year, at 20 laps/105km for each of Races 3 and 4 of the season, on Thursday and Friday respectively, and 15 laps/80km for Races 5 and 6 of the season, on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

As is the case for support categories at Supercars events, cars will be driven directly back into the paddock immediately after taking the chequered flag, rather than into pit lane, except in the case of podium presentations.

As previously reported by Speedcafe, post-race and post-qualifying television presentations have been subject to a rule tweak in order to address the Boost Mobile hat controversy which occurred at the Thrifty Bathurst 500.

The 2024 Australian Grand Prix takes place on March 21-24.