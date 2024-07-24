Analyse a frame-by-frame view as the Mobil 1 NTI Racing Supercar of Nick Percat navigates the first chicane on the streets of Surfers Paradise.
Pictures: Richard Gresham.
Analyse a frame-by-frame view as the Mobil 1 NTI Racing Supercar of Nick Percat navigates the first chicane on the streets of Surfers Paradise.
Pictures: Richard Gresham.
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.