Supercars introduced a real-time garage order for this season with teams placed as per their points standing from pit exit (first) to pit entry (last).

That is a departure from the norm where the order was permanently set by the standings from the previous year.

The visual representation of position highlighted a relatively difficult start to the season for powerhouse DJR, which was positioned second last in the lane for the recent Taupo Super400.

The Taupo event, however, marked a turn in form for DJR, with Anton De Pasquale winning the weekend (and the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy) on points while both Shell Fords made the podium on Saturday.

As a result the team has gone from ninth to fourth in the standings, which will be reflected in garage position at the Perth SuperSprint next month.

That boost hasn't changed the opinion of the live order from Story, though, who remains adamant that a year's worth of work should settle the order.

“I'm not a fan of live pit lane, a conclusion that may be drawn on where we've been at to date,” he told Speedcafe.

“It does create some interest and some talking points, for sure. We're in show business, and that's what it's all about. But from a teams' perspective, it can be a little challenging.

“It's interesting, I'm not sure I'm an advocate. We won a teams' championship from halfway down pit lane in 2017. It's just rewards to find yourself in that number one garage.

“I think Erebus deserves to be in the number one garage for all of 2024 for winning the teams' championship last year. But maybe that's an old fashioned way of thinking.”

Pit lane relationships were a topic of note over the Taupo weekend after double stacking and set-up and set-down times came to the fore.

However Triple Eight team manager Mark Dutton, who was seen negotiating with current neighbours Grove Racing several times on Sunday, outlined that the live order isn't to blame.