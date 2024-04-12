James Golding set the tone in Practice 2 where he was 0.78s ahead of James Moffat, both in GRM Ford Mustangs after a wet first practice session. Golding went quicker the first race grid decider with his 1:31.3807 the fastest ever by a Trans Am car at the circuit.

Moffat also went faster and was within four tenths. The second row will be occupied by The Racing Academy Mustang teammates Jordan Boys who won the last round, and Elliott Cleary. Behind them on the third row will be Tim Slade (Mustang) and Elliot Barbour (Chev Camaro) who was second at the previous round at Symmons Plains.

Tom Davies, also under the GRM umbrella, place seventh in the qualifying session ahead of the independent Nathan Herne in his Dodge Challenger, GRM’s Edan Thornburrow (Mustang), and Supercheap Auto Racing Nash Morris (Mustang) who was 10th.

Behind them will be Todd Hazelwood and Jackson Rice in Mustangs, Mark Bailey (Camaro), Josh Webster and Chris Pappas (Mustangs) and John Holinger (Camaro).

Missing from qualifying was Ben Grice whose Mustang circulated just three times in Practice 1 with an oil pump problem that couldn’t be rectified in time.

The Trico Trans Am series is part of the Shannons SpeedSeries racing this weekend at the Ford Mustang 60 Years Race Phillip Island. Race 1 of the third round will be at 2:10pm on Saturday over 25mins and will be followed another 25min race at 11:25am and 30min race at 2:05pm. All races with be live on 7plus and 7mate.