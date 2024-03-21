Wolff was briefly the subject of an investigation by the FIA following media reports that confidential information had passed from an employee of Formula 1 Management to a Formula 1 team principal.

As managing director of Formula 1 Academy, Wolff is an FOM employee. Her husband, Toto Wolff, is the team principal at Mercedes.

The FIA found the Wolffs had no case to answer, stating on December 8 that “there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual.”

Regardless, this morning, Susie Wolff announced she had lodged a criminal complaint in France.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m incredibly proud of Susie,” said Hamilton.

“She’s so brave. She stands for such great values. She’s such a leader.

“In a world where often people are silenced, for her to be standing up sends such a great message.

“I love that she’s taking it out of this world, filing it from outside, because there is a real lack of accountability here within this sport, within the FIA.”

Under the French legal system, filing a complaint effectively informs the justice system an infringement may have been committed.

That complaint must be lodged within defined time periods.

For defamation, that is three months from the publication or delivery of the statement in question. Insult is also punishable by law, with complaints also having to be lodged within three months.

The FIA issued a statement on December 5. The statute of limitations on the complaint expired on March 5. Wolff filed her complaint on March 4.

PLATINUM PARTNERS

Wolff announced she’d lodged the complaint just hours after the FIA had issued a statement revealing an independent investigation into president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, for allegations he’d attempted to interfere with events during the 2023 season, found the claims lacked evidence.

“Things that are happening behind closed doors, there is no transparency, there is clearly no accountability,” Hamilton said of Wolff’s decision to file the complaint in France.

“How can you trust the sport and what is happening here if you didn’t have that?

“Hopefully, this stand that she’s taken now will create change, have a positive impact, and especially for women.

“We’re living in the time where the message is ‘If you file a complaint, you’ll be fired.’ That is a terrible narrative to be projecting to the world.

“So, especially when we’re talking about inclusivity here in the sport, we need to make sure that we’re staying true to the core values here.”

Asked if the FIA president still has Hamilton’s support, he responded: “He never has.”