The F1 Academy boss has made the complaint following a brief investigation into herself and her husband, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, last December.

That investigation related to suggestions confidential information was shared between the pair.

Allegations were first raised in an article published in BusinessF1 magazine shortly after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, prompting the FIA to confirm it had begun investigating the matter.

A cascade of statements denying the allegations followed, with F1 and all teams coming out in support of the Wolffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Susie Wolff issued her own statement, declaring she was “deeply insulted” at the insinuation that she would leak confidential information.

The investigation was short-lived and just 48 hours later, the FIA announced that there was “no ongoing investigation.”

However, that was not the end of the matter with Wolff revealing she has now raised the issue with the authorities.

“I can confirm that I personally filed a criminal complaint in the French courts on the 4th of March In relation to the statements made about me by the FIA last December,” Wolff’s statement announced.

“There has still not been any transparency or accountability in relation to the conduct of the FIA and its personnel in this matter.

“I feel more than ever it is important to stand up, call our improper behaviour and make sure people are held to account.

“While some might think silence absolves them from responsibility – it does not.”

The original statement issued by the FIA in December did not mention Susie Wolff, nor Toto, instead referring to their pair as “an F1 team principal” and “a member of FOM personnel.”

PLATINUM PARTNERS

Despite the vagueness of the statement, it was soon connected to the Wolffs, triggering a united response from the sport and its teams.

It’s the latest in a series of uncomfortable developments for the FIA after allegations president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had attempted to influence the result of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and the homologation of the Las Vegas street circuit.

It was today confirmed that Ben Sulayem has “no case to answer” following an independent investigation into the claims.