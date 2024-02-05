As first revealed by Speedcafe, Hazelwood will compete in the full Trans Am in what was initially meant to be about logging miles for his role as an Erebus enduro driver.

The South Aussie's plans have changed slightly, given he will now replace Brodie Kostecki at Erebus for the Supercars season opener and perhaps the entire Supercars season, however he is pressing on with the Trans Am programme.

“I'm excited to announce that I'll be joining the team at TFH Racing to compete in the 2024 Trans Am Series in the #111 TFH Hire Mustang,” said Hazelwood.

“The Trans Am Series has provided exciting and action packed racing in previous years and I'm looking forward to the challenge of getting used to these fun and wild race cars.

“We've been working hard since the end of last year to put this programme together and I'm feeling comfortable and confident behind the wheel all thanks to the hard work from the crew at TFH Racing.

“[THF Hire managing director] Brett [Thomas] and I are both super competitive by nature and want to succeed. Hopefully our preparation will put us in a good position for success during Round 1 at Sandown this weekend.

“We've already done a day and a half worth of testing and I'm learning more and more about the driving style required and the sensitivity of setup changes. I have no doubt that we will get more and more competitive as we learn more and I'm excited to see what we can achieve!

“Kicking off the Trans Am series at Sandown this weekend is also the perfect warm up as I prepare to jump back into the Supercars seat at round one at Bathurst. It's going to be a very busy month ahead and I cannot wait to go racing for the first time in 2024.

“A special thank you must go to Brett and his team at TFH Hire for making this whole opportunity possible. I'm looking forward to a fun and enjoyable year ahead!”

Hazelwood will be joined on the Trans Am grid by fellow Supercars drivers Tim Slade and James Golding.