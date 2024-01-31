The 36-year-old is no stranger to racing in America, having won the 2008 AMA Supermoto championship as well being a silver medallist in the Moto X-Games.

“I'm super excited to be able to have this opportunity to race for the factory Indian Motorcycle team, as it's a very historic brand,” expressed Herfoss.

Herfoss said in an official statement that he has been envious of all the bagger racing taking place in the States, and he's extremely grateful to have the opportunity to pilot an S&S Indian Challenger and ride for a factory team that has a championship to its name.

Herfoss had his first taste of the Indian Challenger last week at Eagles Canyon Raceway in Texas, while their next scheduled test will take place at Homestead Raceway in Miami at the end of February.

The season gets underway at the famous Daytona International Speedway on March 7-9.

Following Herfoss over to America will be Charlie Hallam, who will be his crew chief for the season. For the past two years, Hallam has worked alongside Herfoss in the Penrite Honda Racing team as his data technician.

Herfoss will team up with Tyler O'Hara, who won the 2022 King Of The Baggers as well as last year's Super Hooligan National Championship.

2024 Mission King Of The Baggers Series

March 7-9: Daytona International Speedway — Daytona Beach, FL

April 19-21: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta — Braselton, GA

May 31-June 2: Road America — Elkhart Lake, WI

June 14-16: Brainerd International Raceway — Brainerd, MN

July 12-14: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca — Monterey, CA

Aug 16-18: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course — Lexington, OH

Sept 13-15: Circuit of The Americas — Austin, TX

Sept 27-29: New Jersey Motorsports Park — Millville, NJ