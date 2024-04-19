Ricciardo has been beaten by RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda three-one in the four races thus far, with his one success coming at the Bahrain Grand Prix thanks to team orders.

The Australian is one of seven drivers yet to score points, while Tsunoda has amassed seven – six of those coming at the Australian Grand Prix.

In Albert Park, Ricciardo started on the back row after his best time from Qualifying 1 was deleted for track limits, compromising his race from the start.

On Saturday in Japan, he was just 0.056s shy of Tsunoda but retired on the opening lap after clashing with Alex Albon at Turn 3.

Add in a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix compromised by a slow pit stop, and it highlights the difficult start the 34-year-old has endured.

“We're still early days,” Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner said of Ricciardo's season.

“His season hasn't really got going yet. He's had some difficulties and I think, by his own admission, would feel that he's underperformed so far.

“But we're only at race five,” he added.

“This is a track that he's historically been strong at – he won here in great fashion for us in 2018, so let's see how things unfold.”

Ricciardo returned to Formula 1 with RB last season to rediscover the form that saw him win seven grands prix with Red Bull Racing.

By doing that, he hopes to return to the Milton Keynes team and add to his win tally.

However, his first task is to regularly beat team-mate Tsunoda, a feat he's thus far been unable to do in 2024.

Adding to the pressure is Liam Lawson, a driver with the strong support of Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, who is scratching around for an opening.

That leaves Ricciardo on the back foot, swatting away continual speculation that he's at risk of being dropped by the team.

Against that backdrop, a promotion to Red Bull Racing seems a longshot, though Horner hasn't ruled it out.

“It's very much in Daniel's hands,” Horner said of the chance of Ricciardo returning to the flagship team.

“He needs to show the kind of head-turning form to make not only ourselves but potentially others take notice.

“We're only at race five, this is a track that's gone well for him previously, he's got a sprint race as well, so it'll be interesting to see if he can really kick his season off here.

“Obviously, waiting in the wings is a driver with the talent of Liam Lawson, who naturally is chomping t the bit to get an opportunity,” Horner added.

“But there's nothing preset or preordained as to when – even if – that would take place.

“The priority if for sure for the drivers that are in the race seats at the moment and we'll see how that pans out.”