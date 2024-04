Work has been ongoing to secure an Australian broadcast of the Long John Silver’s 200, with Fox Sport’s coming to the party at the 11th hour.

The race will now be shown live on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo.

The pre-race show starts at 10am AEDT with the race itself starting at 10:30am AEDT.

Waters will start the race from 22nd out of a 34-car field.

His ThorSport Racing teammate Ty Majeski will start from pole.