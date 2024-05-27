IndyCar has advised: “Given the proximity of lightning moving toward Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a decision has been made to pause pre-race ceremonies for the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and move fans out of the grandstands and the Snake Pit.”

The start time was estimated at 12:45 ET/02:45 AEST per the original Colour Schedule.

A new start time is yet to be announced.

Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin is the pole-sitter but the driver most affected by the weather is NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, who is attempting the ‘double' in an entry fielded in partnership between the McLaren IndyCar Team and Hendrick Motorsports.

With the Charlotte 600 starting at 18:00 ET/08:00 AEST, he needs to leave Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a helicopter by 16:15 ET in order to make that race in time.

Intriguingly, Larson has now referred to the Indy 500 as his “priority,” a change in position to that expressed by Rick Hendrick in the past seven days.

“We've talked about it many times, and we know we need to be at Charlotte for the points,” he said.

This morning, Larson said on NBC, “I think our plan is to keep this as the priority, so I think I would be here racing.

“But, I'm actually, like, bummed about that in a way, because I want it to just rain out today.

“With the rain coming, I would rather the storm be bigger and last here longer, but it looks like it's going to be that window where I guess we might be able to get it dried to race at some point today but then obviously that affects things for the 600.

“But, it's still weather, so you don't really know how it's going to be exactly.

“I would say worst-case scenario is happening, which is just a bummer, more than anything.

“But, we'll get to get on-track at least in something today, so that's exciting.”

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, who has qualified fifth on his IndyCar debut, said the decision to leave the track or not will probably be “kind of spur-of-the-moment decisions and factors.”

STARTING GRID: 2024 Indy 500