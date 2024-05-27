An originally estimated start time of 12:45 (02:45 AEST) came and went due to a lightning hold and then heavy rain.
Now it is expected that, all going well, drivers will take the green flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway about 16:45 ET/06:45 AEST.
The introduction of drivers is currently scheduled for 15:48 ET/05:48 AEST.
Track drying had got underway at around 14:30 ET/04:30 AEST, with the process taking about two hours to complete.
Scott McLaughlin heads up an all-Team Penske front row while McLaren's Kyle Larson is now in a precarious position with respect to whether he can complete the Indy 500/Charlotte 600 ‘double'.
