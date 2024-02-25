Aaron Borg led his Isuzu D-MAX teammate Adam Marjoram to the finish in the first of Sunday's two races before Marjoram reversed the positions in the next outing.

Cameron Crick who was initially declared the winner of Race 2, was later penalised 30s for a clash with Ryal Harris. That put the Isuzu pair on the front row for Race 3 with Marjoram on pole and Borg alongside.

Of the line Borg grabbed the lead while Marjoram lagged which allowed David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) to split them. Crick started well to be third from Jimmy Vernon (Mitsubishi Triton) and Craig Woods (Toyota Hilux).

Sieders had a brush with the Grate wall but managed to hold on to second for several laps. But there was damage to the rear suspension, and he had to nurse the BT-50 to the flag.

Marjoram took over second for the remainder. Crick was third ahead of Crick (Ford Ranger), Vernon, Harris (Ranger), Sieders and Ryan How (Ranger). Then followed Woods, George Gutierrez (Holden Colorado), Cody Brewczynski (Hilux) and Jayden Wanzek (Triton).

The Isuzus ran side-by-side all the way to Turn 2 in the fourth race before Marjoram slipped into the lead. He and Crick did gain an advantage when the next two, Vernon and Harris, cut the track after Skyline.

Harris achieved the pass before the lap ended and spent the rest of the race bridging the gap to the leaders and finished just behind them.

Sieders passed Vernon five laps further on while Brewczynski picked off four and was sixth. He was ahead of a tight group that comprised How, Woods and Gutierrez and Rossi Johnson in their Colorados. Crick was next, ahead of Wanzek.