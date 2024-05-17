The Australian took the wheel of a 2022-spec Alpine A522 in a two-day outing at the Dutch Grand Prix venue.

“It was amazing to be back on track in the A522, running the car for the first time at Circuit Zandvoort,” Doohan said.

“We have had a great two days and it was an incredible opportunity to have the track to myself.

“Running the new era of car meant that it was a super important test which gave the race support team the opportunity to learn, furthering both their knowledge and my own as we get accustomed to the modern machinery.

“We managed to miss the weather on both days and had smooth running so a huge thanks is owed to the team for all their hard work to make it happen.

“I am grateful for all their support and dedication in the lead up to and during this test and I am looking forwards to getting back out on track with them at Silverstone soon.”

Earlier this year, Doohan steered the team's 2021 car, the A521, alongside Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon in Barcelona in February.

The 21-year-old has been the official reserve driver for the Anglo-French team for the past two seasons. That has seen him take part in Friday practice sessions and post-season testing in Abu Dhabi.

His role within the organisation sees him attend each event in support of race drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

He also spends time on the squad's simulator with his contribution described as “crucial” by Ocon as the team looks to recover from a slow start to the 2024 season.

Doohan is first in line in Alpine's junior programme to land a drive in F1, however with Ocon and Gasly likely to remain for 2025, his path on to the grid appears blocked.

That's despite the Australian effectively taking a year out of racing this year to focus his attention on his reserve role with Alpine.

The Zandvoort outing was unrestricted as the team used a 2022-spec machine, meaning the outing fell under the ‘testing previous car (TPC) regulations.'

Doohan is scheduled to complete a total of 10 days of running in F1 machinery this year.