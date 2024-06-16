The Porsche Centre Melbourne Motorsport driver won both of Sunday's races at Hidden Valley to take the round honours over Earl Bamber Motorsport's Dale Woods and McElrea Racing's Jackson Wall.

Jones continued his Darwin form of Race 1, with a dominant victory in the 45min Endurance Cup Race 2 at Hidden Valley. From pole position, Jones fended off Wood at Turn 1, and pulled away to take his second win of the weekend.

Wood placed second while Dylan O'Keeffe who outpointed Jackson Wall at the start, staved him off for the rest of the race. Bayley Hall finished fifth after he passed Fabian Coulthard mid-race. David Russell was ahead of them until he erred at Turn 1on Lap 26 and dropped to 14th in the end. David Wall was next in front of Marco Giltrap.

The battle behind them was where all the action was. Nash Morris held it for much of the race but had Ryder Quinn, Glen Wood, Marcos Flack and Angelo Mouzouris in close company. Quinn finally nabbed ninth, Flack grabbed 10th, and Morris slipped to 11th, followed by Tom McLennan who was able to demote Mouzouris at the line.

Pro-Am honours went to Adrian Flack who finished behind Pros Wood and Lockie Bloxsom, and ahead of Harrison Goodman who had an off at Turn 5 late in the race. After a moment at Turn 1 on the first lap, Matt Belford recovered for third in class behind Rodney Jane and ahead of Marc Cini.

It was closer in the sprint format Race 3 where he won by 2.1s over Wood with Walls third. Hall was able to beat O'Keeffe in Turn 1 on the opening lap and held fourth throughout. Russell was sixth ahead of Fabian Coulthard and David Wall who battled to the line. Quinn held ninth in the early part before he was passed by Morris and finished tenth.

Flack completed a Pro-Am clean sweep as he finished ahead of class rivals Jane, Matt Slavin and Belford with little to separate the trio as the finish.

Jones provisionally takes a 60-point championship lead into the next round of Carrera Cup, to be held at Sydney Motorsport Park on July 19-21.