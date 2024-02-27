Van Gisbergen will contest Race 3 of the season with primary backing from Focused Health on the #97 Chevrolet Camaro, as part of Trackhouse Racing's rolling sponsorship programme for its Kiwi driver.

He is currently ninth in the Xfinity Series standings after finishing third in a fuel race last time out at Atlanta Motor Speedway, in a car emblazoned with the branding of regular sponsor WeatherTech.

Despite the dramatic ending to proceedings, it was a relatively straightforward affair compared to the crash and bash of his debut superspeedway weekend, in both ARCA and Xfinity at Daytona International Speedway.

As it stands, the three-time Supercars champion would qualify for the Playoffs, which is a stated aim of his in 2024, although there are still 31 races to come.

Van Gisbergen will also contest seven Cup Series races this year, the first at Talladega Superspeedway on the weekend of Sunday, March 24.

This weekend's Xfinity action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway kicks off with Practice on Friday at 18:35 ET/Saturday at 10:35 AEDT, immediately followed by Qualifying.