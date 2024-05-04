The new Sokol International Racetrack was supposed to finally host MotoGP on June 14-16 but will now have to wait until an otherwise unspecified date “later in 2024.”

With the 2023 event having to be scrapped when the circuit was not ready in time, this is the second time Sokol's debut on the calendar has been postponed.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announce that the Grand Prix of Kazakhstan has been postponed until later in 2024,” read a statement from MotoGP.

“Unprecedented weather conditions have led to flooding across Central Asia, causing a national emergency in Kazakhstan and displacing much of the population.

“It would not be responsible for MotoGP to add any additional burden on the authorities or services as they work to help the tens of thousands of people affected across the country.

“Sokol International Racetrack will therefore not host MotoGP on the dates previously announced, and any further updates will be published once confirmed.

“As our utmost priority, MotoGP sends our condolences and support to the people of Kazakhstan and all those affected by the flooding in Central Asia.

“We hope the nation, region and communities affected can recover as soon as possible.”

With Kazakhstan moved out of its original date, there is a long gap from Round 7 at Mugello on May 31-June 2 to the new Round 8 at Assen on June 28-30.

Assen is followed immediately by the Sachsenring (July 5-7), then a planned summer break before the stop at Silverstone on August 2-4.

How Kazakhstan fits in subsequently remains to be seen, although there are doubts about whether the Indian Grand Prix, at Buddh on September 20-22, will indeed take place.

The 2024 MotoGP season was already down to 21 events due to the cancellation of April's Argentina round as a result of government budget cuts.

Round 5 takes place at France's Le Mans next weekend (May 10-12).