Ervin has long been involved in Supercars engine development from the Blue Oval having stayed through the transition from Mostech to Herrod Performance Engines.

He was a central figure in the Ford Gen3 engine programme which covered not just Dick Johnson Racing, as had been the case in the Mostech days, but category-wide supply of the Ford teams.

Ervin continued on the programme throughout the most recent major change, which saw DJR take over the engine shop, but has now departed the business.

“We continue to strengthen our operations by way of personnel and investment as we make solid inroads and further strides with the Gen3 engine programme,” said DJR boss Ryan Story.

“Bobby Ervin played a part through various guises over a long period of time. He provided a foundation for us to build when we took over at the end of last season and finished up with us after the Australian Grand Prix last month.

“While the engine facility was in good shape and obviously familiar to us and the engine itself was reliable, it wasn't as competitive as it needed to be. In a very short period of time we've put in place a comprehensive R&D programme, developed a heap of parts and right now have four engineers and technicians, completely separate to DJR, working day-to-day at Motorsport Powertrains.

“Significant progress from a standing start, but the job isn't done until we see Ford Mustangs consistently and regularly in contention for race wins.

“Supercars have been beyond reproach and 100 per cent committed to achieving parity and a level playing field. We appreciate and respect their tireless professionalism, particularly that of Craig Hasted, especially as we've seen the technical department under [General Manager of Motorsport] Tim [Edwards] really step things up this year with data gathering and analysis.”