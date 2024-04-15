The reigning Supercars champion will this week make a sensational return to the series after spending the first two rounds on the sidelines due to a temporary split with Erebus Motorsport.

He'll head in to the ITM Taupo Super400 with some success up his sleeve, although it didn't come from the driver's seat.

Kostecki was the crew chief on Brent Kratzmann's Sprintcar on Saturday night, overseeing victory in the final round of the Ultimate Sprintcar Championship at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway in Toowoomba.

Kostecki is both a regular at speedway events and well known for his technical nous, something thought to have played a significant role in his incredible start to the Gen3 Supercars era.

Kratzmann led home Lockie McHugh and Nicholas Whell in the A-Main, although there was an element of good fortune, the race being declared a wound back a lap right after McHugh had taken the lead.

Australian champion McHugh added the USC title to his name with what was ultimately classified as second place.