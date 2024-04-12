PremiAir Nulon Racing has announced veteran racer David Russell will partner James Golding in this year’s Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.

Russell joins the team having spent the last three years alongside Brodie Kostecki at Erebus, the pair finishing second in the Great Race in 2023.

The switch comes despite confirmation following last year’s Bathurst 1000 that he would remain with Erebus for 2024.

“I am thrilled to finally announce that I am joining PremiAir Nulon Racing,” Russell said.

“Jimmy’s performance at Bathurst earlier this year was outstanding, and I am eager to partner up for some fantastic outcomes in the endurance races this September and October.”

Golding added: “I am looking forward to driving alongside Dave. He has a lot of experience that will add great value to our team.

“I haven’t worked or driven with him previously, so I am interested to see how he goes about it.

“Everyone is different because of the experiences they have had, so there is always something to learn from one another”

Russell’s move opens the door for Jayden Ojeda at Erebus after he looked to have been on the outer following Kostecki’s return.

Russell is something of an endurance racing expert with GT racing success in the ADAC GT Masters in Europe, the Spa 24 Hour, the Sepang 12 Hour and Dubai 24 Hour races along with the aforementioned class wins and podium finishes in the Bathurst 12 Hour. He’s also podiumed in the Bathurst 6 Hour.

The 43-year-old has competed in every edition of the Bathurst 1000 bar one since 2003, with two podium appearances to his name.

He also has over a decade of experience in Porsche Carrera Cup.

“We are very pleased to finally be able to announce that David is joining our team for our 2024 endurance campaign,” said team owner Peter Xiberras.

“He has won at Bathurst in basically everything except a Supercar, where he has come oh-so-close with a second place at the 2023 event alongside 2023 champion Brodie Kostecki.

“There is no doubt he is highly experienced when it comes to the Mountain and to Supercars, and we are very excited to see what he and Jimmy can do in the #31 this year.”

The 2024 Supercars endurance season begins with the Penrite Oils Sandown 500 on September 13-15, with the Repco Bathurst 1000 on October 10-13.