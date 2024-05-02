Kostecki, who spent time in the NASCAR system as a kid, made his first step towards a return last year with a Cup Series cameo for Richard Childress Racing at the Indianapolis road course.

It was widely expected that more Cup Series outings would follow this year as part of a burgeoning relationship between RCR and Erebus Motorsport, until Kostecki's well-publicised split with Erebus on the eve of the new Supercars season.

Immediately the saga was expected to take its toll on Kostecki's NASCAR plans given extra curricular outings generally require cooperation from a driver's Supercars team.

While Kostecki has since returned to Erebus, that too has come with its complications regarding his NASCAR plans given his 2023 appearance was backed by Peter Adderton.

The telco boss has since been barred from being a personal sponsor for Kostecki and has expressed disappointment in Kostecki's decision to return to Erebus.

While the details are unclear, the outcome is that Kostecki won't return to NASCAR this year – at least according to Morris, the man who is believed to have brokered the peace deal between Kostecki and Erebus.

That revelation came on the first episode of the Polarizer podcast with Morris and ex-Triple Eight supremo Roland Dane.

Morris was asked by moderator Ben Bishop if he had any intel on Kostecki's NASCAR plans, to which Morris responded: “I do have intel. I don't think he's interested… I know he's not interested in going back to the States this year.

“His focus is Australia and doing the best job he can do here.”

Bishop then asked Dane if that revelation came as a surprise.

“No. It would do if I didn't know him,” said Dane.

“But I think he's head down, get on with the job this year and then see what next year brings.”

For more with Morris and Dane check out the first episode of Polarizer by watching above or listening below.