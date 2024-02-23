The Red Bull F1 reserve driver is the latest big name locked in for the event which will take place on a shortened version of the Adelaide street circuit the weekend before Australian Grand Prix.

Lawson will drive a number of high-profile cars, including the New Zealand-made, F1-inspired Rodin FZED.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rodin mades it AMF debut last year and is powered by a 3.8-litre Cosworth V8 engine pumping out 675 horsepower.

He will also get behind the wheel of an iconic Leyton House Porsche 962C.

Lawson will join the likes of Sauber F1 driver Valtteri Bottas, ex-Haas team boss Guenther Steiner, 1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill and Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft at the AMF.