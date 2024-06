NOTE: Stream may change/be updated – timing below

Aussies in Action:

OK Senior

Lewis Francis (6th and 10th in two grouped heats yesterday)

Xavier Avramides (15th and 12th in two grouped heats yesterday)

Dante Vinci (11th and 14th in two grouped heats yesterday)

OK Junior

William Calleja (27th in overall qualifying yesterday)

James Anagnostiadis (45th in overall qualifying yesterday)

FIA Academy Trophy

Ky Burke (32nd in qualifying yesterday)

LIVE TIMING AND RESULTS (Link may change)