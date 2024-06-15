Marjoram converted his pole position to an all-the-way win in the first of four races. In his Isuzu D-MAX, he kept Cody Brewczynski (Toyota Hilux) at bay and at the end of 12 laps had a 1.8s winning advantage. Third place went to Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton).

David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) held third for three laps before he was passed by the similarly mounted Ryal Harris. Sieders was able to hold off Aaron Borg (D-MAX) for seven laps before the Round 1 winner was able to make the pass for fifth.

Crick (Ford Ranger) was next in front of Adrian Cottrell (Holden Colorado) who was involved in a multi-lap dice with Ryan How (Ranger) while Craig Woods (Hilux) shadowed the pair.

Vernon (Triton) did not get off the line and was last at the end of the first lap. He worked his way to 13th. He then challenged Rossi Johnson (Colorado) who had a clash with Amar Sharma (BT-50) but Vernon slipped off the track. Sharma finished 11th, Vernon 17th and Rossi DNF'd.

The grid inversion for Race 2 had Marjoram on the outside of the fifth row and Woods on pole. The latter led from the start and withstood the early challengers from Cottrell for half the 15-lap race.

Cottrell lost his second to Crick shortly after. Crick then attacked Woods and on Lap 11 took the lead he would take all the way to the flag. At the same time Borg passed Cottrell and eventually relegated Woods for second.

Woods had a freight train behind over the final laps. He held off Cottrell who was under challenge from Sieders who was pipped at the finish line by Brewczynski. They were followed by How, Wanzek and Vernon. Harris was fourth when his run came to a smoky demise on Lap 7.

There will be two more races at the betr Darwin Triple Crown on Sunday.