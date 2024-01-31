The Queenslander will share its Pro class entry, a latest-generation Porsche 911 GT3 R 992 carrying the #912 plate, with Ayhancan Güven and Laurens Vanthoor.

In Pro-Am, the #911 911 GT3 R 991 will be driven by Yasser Shahin, Harry King, and Alessio Picariello.

Campbell will arrive in Australia off the back of a breakthrough outright victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona with Porsche Penske Motorsport.

He is also a Bathurst 12 Hour winner in the Stuttgart marque's machinery, in 2019, and missed out on a second such honour when he took the chequered flag less than one second behind the SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG last year.

“I'm really excited to be rejoining EMA Motorsport and Manthey for the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour,” he said.

“It's one of my favourite events and tracks in the world. I might be a bit biased, but I really enjoyed last year and I hope we can improve one more position on our second place finish in 2023. I'm really looking forward to it.”

Patrick Arkenau, Division Manager Racing at Manthey Racing GmbH added, “After narrowly missing out on victory last year, we are delighted to be able to enter two cars at Bathurst this year.

“With Car #912, the latest generation Porsche 911 GT3 R, our clear goal is to finish one place further up the field this year after finishing second last year.

“But, with Matt and Laurens as very experienced drivers and Ayhancan, who proved his talent in the DTM last year, we are very confident.

“The driver line-up for the 911.2 generation Porsche 911 GT3 R is also very strong. It's great to be competing at Bathurst together with Yasser, with whom we are also competing in the WEC this year.

“Harry King, who was very successful for EMA Motorsport in the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia last year, and Alessio Picariello complete the line-up with two strong drivers.

“The aim is to win the Pro-Am class and ideally finish in the top five in the overall standings.

“We are highly motivated: it is the first race of the year for our GT team and we are really looking forward to it.“

Shahin will share a garage with Campbell after sharing his car with the homegrown factory Porsche driver in last year's GT World Challenge Australia finale.

The Pro-Am entry for the Bathurst 12 Hour will be known as ‘The Bend Manthey EMA'.

“The Bathurst 12 Hours is Australia's greatest race and our #911 car will showcase the new partnership with Shell V-Power,” said Shahin, owner of The Bend, which is now known commercially as ‘Shell V-Power Motorsport Park'.

“It's probably the only race on home soil where the Bend-backed team has yet to win, so we'll be looking to change that with a strong performance and driver pairing.

“Harry was incredibly fast in the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia at Bathurst and Alessio is a recognised world-class driver.

“We are very well prepared for the race and will give it our all.”

READ MORE: 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list breaks cover

The 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place from February 16-18.

IMAGES: Manthey EMA's Porsche entries for the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour