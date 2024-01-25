After his breakout season in the USA on the prestigious World of Outlaws tour, backer Toyota has placed McFadden in the new Sprintcar series, established by NASCAR star Kyle Larson and five-time Outlaws champion Brad Sweet.

McFadden will again drive for the legendary ROTH Motorsport team, which will split its two-car team. The Aussie will run as part of High Limit, while his teammate Buddy Kofoid will race for the Outlaws title.

“I'm excited it's finally been announced and it's a good deal for me, it works out well for my family and allows me a little more time at home,” McFadden told Speedcafe.

“It's still a lot of races, we're talking 75 plus, but the schedule allows me more time in Australia so it's a win-win.”

McFadden begins the High Limit title fight in mid-February in Florida where he'll be pitted against the likes of Sweet, Rico Abreu, Spencer Bayston, Tyler Courtney, former NASCAR star Kasey Kahne, plus Larson who will compete on a part-time schedule.

“I'm excited by the hype with the new series, it's different formats, different tracks – the first 16 tracks we race at I've never been to,” McFadden said.

“What Brad and Kyle have planned for this is exciting to be a part of, so I'm pumped.”

It means McFadden now walks away from the World of Outlaws after the most successful year of his career.

He won six races in 2023 to take his Outlaws win tally to 11.

“The Outlaws is something I strived to race in and be a part of my whole career,” McFadden said.

“So to change sure is a little bittersweet.”

McFadden's car will be again powered by Toyota engines and backed by Mobil 1.

“I'm pumped to be back with Toyota – they've become like family to me, and to have Mobil 1 on my car is a great iconic brand which is cool,” he said.

McFadden will have his final race in Australia this weekend before departing for the USA season.

He'll start as one of the favourites for the Australian Sprintcar Championships to be held across Friday and Saturday at Warrnambool's Premier Speedway.