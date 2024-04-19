The three-time Supercars champion and IndyCar race winner took to social media today to announce the exciting news.

A short video with various reactions from both McLaughlin and Karly, as well as other family members, was accompanied by a caption confirming that they are expecting a girl.

The due date is in October.

The pair were married at the end of 2019 and have been based in the US since late 2020, ahead of his debut season in IndyCar.

McLaughlin recently joined The Hard Card podcast to chat about life in IndyCar and the US.