Chevrolet has announced the senior crew members of each of the full-time entries it supplies this year, including Team Penske, which is entirely unchanged across each of its three cars.

McLaughlin will again count Ben Bretzman as his engineer, Kyle Moyer as his strategist, and Matt Jonsson as his crew chief on Car #3.

It comes after another milestone season for the New Zealander, who may have only picked up one race win but finished a career-best third in the series standings, beating both of his decorated Penske team-mates, and qualified on pole position at an oval for the first time, albeit one where he incurred a grid penalty for an engine change.

Josef Newgarden, who was victorious in the 2023 Indianapolis 500 with then-rookie IndyCar engineer Luke Mason, takes the Australian into a second season on Car #2, with Team Penske President Tim Cindric continuing as strategist and Chad Gordon as crew chief.

Fellow Indy 500 winner and two-time series champion Will Power, who was second-fastest overall and best of the Bowtie brigade in this week's Sebring test, keeps Dave Faustino as engineer, Ron Ruzewski as strategist, and Trevor Lacasse as crew chief on Car #12.

There will be 12 Chevrolets on the grid on a regular basis in 2024, including the #20 Ed Carpenter Racing entry which will be driven by Carpenter himself on ovals and by Christian Rasmussen on road courses and street circuits, with the Dane placed in a third car at the Indianapolis 500.

McLaren is yet to confirm a fill-in for the injured David Malukas in Car #6 although Callum Ilott took his place in recent hybrid testing.

The season starts on the Streets of St Petersburg on March 8-10 (local time).

ADVERTISEMENT

Chevrolet IndyCar driver/engineer/strategist/crew chief combinations