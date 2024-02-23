The RM Racing Cars with PremiAir driver set a 2:10.6680s on his final lap in Practice 2 for Round 1 of the series and finished 0.6443s ahead of fellow Super2 rookie Max Vidau (#17 Anderson Motorsport S550 Mustang) in second.
Rain at the start of the 40-minute session slowed things down, both in terms of the lap times and the volume of on-track action.
Rookie Cody Burcher, one of two Super3 drivers in the field, kicked things off with as 2:42.1978s and a 2:40.5252s in the #15 MW Motorsport Altima, before Zach Bates (#25 Walkinshaw Andretti United ZB Commodore) set a 2:38.5666s.
Burcher replied with a 2:36.9591s then 2023 Super2 Series winner Kai Allen (#1 Eggleston Motorsport ZB Commodore) set a 2:33.9713s.
Cameron McLeod (#92 ZB Commodore) then clocked a 2:33.4286s before Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport ZB Commodore) laid down a 2:29.8851s.
Jobe Stewart (#99 Erebus Academy ZB Commodore) moved the benchmark to a 2:27.4895s, then Reuben Goodall (#20 Gomersall Motorsport ZB Commodore) to a 2:26.4145s, Burcher to a 2:26.2017s, and Stewart to a 2:23.9988s.
Chahda, meanwhile, had been the first to switch to slicks and achieved a 2:23.8004s despite losing 2.4s in Sector 3, with the top of the mountain still wet.
Jarrod Hughes (#118 Image Racing ZB Commodore) immediately bettered that with a 2:22.9605s, then Goodall on a 2:21.8271s.
McLeod looked to have also swapped to slicks when he set a 2:20.8793s and a 2:19.5711s, after which Burcher returned to the top on a 2:18.3443s and then Bates set a 2:15.4340s and a 2:13.9926s.
He was top when the chequered flag came out but, having already pitted, slipped to sixth in the end.
Super3 driver Thomas Maxwell (#3 MWM Altima) went quickest on a 2:13.5169s only to be usurped by McLeod's 2:10.6680s, Vidau's 2:11.3123s, and Goodall's 2:12.4364s.
Chahda ended up fifth, with seventh through 10th being Bucher, Jett Johnson (#117 AIM Motorsport S550 Mustang), Hughes, and Rylan Gray (#55 Tickford Autosport S550 Mustang).
None of the Eggleston Motorsport quartet, including Practice 1 pace-setter Kai Allen (#1 ZB Commodore), bothered to complete a lap, although he is still fastest on combined times.
Zane Morse (#11 S550 Mustang) was also a non-starter, but after suspension parts were stolen from the AIM pit marquee.
Qualifying for Race 1 starts tomorrow at 09:25 local time/AEDT, with the field split into two groups for the upper and lower 50 percent from combined practice results.
Results: Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Cls
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|92
|RM Racing Cars/PremiAir Racing
|Cameron McLeod
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:10.6680
|2
|17
|Kenwood Homes
|Max Vidau
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|2:11.3123
|0:00.6443
|3
|20
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Reuben Goodall
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:12.4364
|0:01.7684
|4
|3
|Spitwater
|Thomas Maxwell
|Nissan Altima
|DS3
|2:13.5169
|0:02.8489
|5
|18
|Cavalier Homes
|Matthew Chahda
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:13.8240
|0:03.1560
|6
|25
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Zach Bates
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:13.9926
|0:03.3246
|7
|15
|AWCON
|Cody Burcher
|Nissan Altima
|DS3
|2:14.2812
|0:03.6132
|8
|117
|SC Promo/ Titan Caravans/ NAPA
|Jett Johnson
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|2:14.4349
|0:03.7669
|9
|118
|Image Racing
|Jarrod Hughes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:15.7066
|0:05.0386
|10
|55
|Tickford Racing Pty Ltd
|Rylan Gray
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|2:17.2606
|0:06.5926
|11
|9
|Brad Jones Racing
|Cody Gillis
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:17.8191
|0:07.1511
|12
|33
|Ascot Demolition/Cylinder Head
|Callum Walker
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:18.4283
|0:07.7603
|13
|6
|AWC
|Lochie Dalton
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|2:18.5027
|0:07.8347
|14
|5
|Dormer HVAC Services
|Brad Vaughan
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|2:18.7038
|0:08.0358
|15
|19
|Brad Jones Racing
|Elliott Cleary
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:20.3373
|0:09.6693
|16
|99
|Erebus Academy
|Jobe Stewart
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:20.4679
|0:09.7999
|17
|2
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Campbell Logan
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:24.0396
|0:13.3716
|18
|27
|Schramm Group Racing
|Aaron Cameron
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|2:24.4917
|0:13.8237
|19
|219
|Masterton Motorsport
|James Masterton
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|2:28.7858
|0:18.1178
|20
|1
|Eggleston M'sport/Coca-Cola
|Kai Allen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:33.9713
|0:23.3033
|88
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Cooper Murray
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|54
|Eggleston Motorsport/Car City
|Jordyn Sinni
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|38
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Cameron Crick
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2