The Peter Xiberras-owned squad prepares the vehicle which RM Racing Cars enters in the Dunlop Super2 Series and recently received it back at its Arundel base.

According to Zach Davis, who oversees the programme for PremiAir, it is likely to race again despite the violent-looking tumble which it took when contact with Cooper Murray caused McLeod to spin into the infield off Wanneroo's back straight.

“The car sustained some pretty heavy damage,” he said in Supercars' official website's The Damage Report.

“A lot of the impact was on the right-front and the left-rear – it sort of bounced and hopped between the two of those – but it managed to miss the roof and the boot, which is a really good sign for us.

“It means that the main hoop and the crash structure is more than likely okay.”

All going well, the Triple Eight-built car will soon return to Triple Eight Race Engineering's workshop in Banyo to be put on a jig.

“There's still a fair bit of work to do in the meantime,” added Davis.

“The strip-down's going to be a couple of days.

“While that's happening, Triple Eight are going to send one of their fabricators down, they're going to do a bit of an assessment for us, and we're going to liaise with them as to whether a, we can get it fixed and b, when they want it up on their jig.

“It'll be a few weeks on the jig and then once that's done, it gets sent off to paint and we'll see the car back in about a fortnight – less, hopefully – and then we'll get into repair.”

McLeod was not seriously injured in the spectacularly frightening incident, but Murray was disqualified from the race as punishment for his role.

He accepted a reckless driving charge from stewards but would later take to social media to express his “disappointment” at that decision and argued that “both drivers played a part in the incident.”

Ironically, McLeod was classified third in Race 2 at Wanneroo given results were backdated to the earlier of the two red flag periods.

He is now fifth in the series standings ahead of Round 3 at the NTI Townsville 500 in July.