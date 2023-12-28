63-year-old Neil Crompton and 56-year-old, six-time Bathurst 1000 winner Mark Skaife have essentially been a constant as a duo in the booth since 2016, having retired from driving careers to become commentators from 2003 and 2009 respectively.

Meanwhile, the contingent of pit lane reporters includes 46-year-old, five-time Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander and Super2 race caller Chad Neylon, who are generally regarded as a future Championship commentary pairing.

Morris believes that there needs to be more of a spotlight on the drivers rather than the on-air talent, especially in an era when manufacturer rivalries are no longer at the forefront.

“I think the biggest thing now you haven’t really got much manufacturer relevance is, where are the stars?” he said on the KTM Summer Grill.

“Who’s telling the Brodie Kostecki story?

“You’ve got a problem there and the commentary team are more promoting themselves than the drivers sometimes.

“The show is now the drivers; there’s some cool drivers in there.

“You need some youth in there as well. Mark and Neil do a good job but they’re like me, they’re dinosaurs; you need someone young.”

He also cited the booking of 70-year-old songstress Marcia Hines to perform at the Gala Awards dinner as an example of Supercars overlooking youth.

“I’ll give you a great example; at the Gala dinner, they had Marcia Hines, and I love, Marcia Hines, but I was probably one of the only three or four people in the room who knew who she was,” surmised Morris.

“They just completely misread the room.”

‘The Dude’, a moniker sometimes embellished to ‘The Dirty, Dangerous Dude’ during his years as a driver, was one of the bigger personalities of Supercars in the 2000s.

He believes strong personalities exist in the category today, but need to be allowed to flourish.

“That’s what people follow,” declared Morris.

“I followed Peter Brock because I thought he was charismatic and I just wanted to be him. That’s what we’ve got to do a better job of, and get in touch with the youth.

“We do [have personalities]; Will Brown [for example].

“But, are they going to get bagged out, get canned on social media?” he added.

“But, there is no villain. Where’s the Russell Ingall?

“Someone needs to put their hand up and go, ‘Well, I’m going to be that person.’”

