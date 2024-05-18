Mostert set the fastest two laps in the decisive third segment of Qualifying for Race 9 at Wanneroo Raceway but the third-fastest lap time belonged to his rookie team-mate.

It means the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang will line up on the inside of the front row later this afternoon, with the #2 Mobil 1 Truck Assist Mustang also with fresh air ahead on the other side of the grid.

“The car's been pretty good since we hit the track this weekend,” said the pole-sitter.

“Probably didn't quite do the best job in Q1 [or] Q2, just still learning probably our sequence to maximise here this weekend.

“The last one, I think we nailed it, we got the car probably right in the window.

“We did one last little tweak and yeah, just super-ecstatic, but probably more pumped for the whole team.

“To have Woody on P2 as well, obviously, it really rewards the guys and girls at WAU; they've been working really hard in the off-season.

“To have two cars on the front row will be awesome photos but it'd be even better if we have a one-two in the in the race so we have an even better photo collage by the end of the weekend.”

Mostert also took time to send a message to enduro co-driver Lee Holdsworth, whose father Glenn recently died.

“This weekend, we've obviously got a pretty heavy heart, and I just want to take the opportunity to say hi to the Holdsworth family.

“We're obviously really sorry for your loss with Glenn and thinking of you guys. We absolutely love your whole family and Glenn was obviously a super amazing person around the race track, so this one's for Glenn and we need to go convert this afternoon.”

The performance comes off the back of a relatively early mid-season test day, which appears to have paid dividends.

“The test day was really good for us,” said Mostert.

“We learned a lot of the tools coming into this weekend [and] we're still learning them, no doubt.”

For Wood, it is a career-first front row start in the top flight, just four events in.

The achievement comes at the scene of the Super2 round where he really marked himself out as one to watch, 12 months ago.

Asked if he can ‘arrive' again this weekend, he said, “Yeah, fingers crossed. It's going to be a little bit more difficult, we've got 55 laps on the soft tyre, so it's going to be a lot of management, it's going to be a big learning race, I think I'm going to learn a lot today.

“It's awesome that we qualified second but a race is a different story, so, looking forward to that challenge but fingers crossed we can bring home some trophies.”

Race start is officially scheduled for 15:45 local time/17:45 AEST.