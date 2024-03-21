The pair came to blows early in today’s race while squabbling over fourth place.

Fifth-placed Percat tried a lunge on fourth-placed Mostert at turn 13, contact running Mostert wide and dropping him back to 13th.

Percat continued on in fourth before passing Matt Payne for third late in the race, although was relegated back to fourth after copping a five-second penalty for the Mostert contact.

After the race Mostert approached Percat in the Matt Stone Racing garage, the pair clearing the air in a friendly discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Within our rules, [the penalty] was fair,” Percat told Speedcafe. “There’s no stress. It was just hard racing, to the honest.

“Their touch was light, it’s just so dirty down the inside. I don’t think there’s a mark on my or Chaz’s car, but when he’s on the limit and I’m on the limit, I couldn’t pull up any faster and the touch was enough to push him off,

“Not ideal, but the car is crazy fast. It’s a credit to the team. Without the penalty I thought I was quick enough to race the Red Bulls quite easily, so I’m excited for the rest of the weekend.”