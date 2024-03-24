Speedcafe understand the complaint centres around an alleged altercation between MSR commercial staffer Slade Perrins and WAU CEO Bruce Stewart.

It is believed that it started as a heated discussion about the on-track clash between MSR’s Cam Hill and WAU’s Ryan Wood late in the race and, according to MSR’s claims, ended with physical contact between the team members.

Sources have also indicated that WAU is considering a complaint of its own over the instigation of the incident.

The initial MSR complaint was heard by Motorsport Australia on early Sunday afternoon with no official outcome made public at this point.

PLATINUM PARTNERS

MSR and WAU both declined to comment when contacted by Speedcafe.