Murray will share the front row with 2023 series-winning team-mate Kai Allen (#1 ZB Commodore) this afternoon, ahead of Walkinshaw Andretti United's Zach Bates (#25 ZB Commodore) and Kelly Racing's Aaron Cameron (#27 S550 Mustang) on Row 2.
In a new Boost Mobile Qualifying format for 2024, the field was split on the basis of practice times, with the slower half into Group 1 and the quicker half into Group 2, both of which had 15 minutes on-track.
Super3 driver Cody Burcher (#15 MW Motorsport Altima) set a benchmark of 2:08.2526s in Group 1 but it was blown away when Murray ragged his #88 ZB Commodore to a 2:06.5971s on the very first flying lap in Group 2.
By the time everyone had completed one lap, it was Murray from Bates on a 2:06.9115s, Cameron Crick (#38 EMS ZB Commodore), and Cameron.
Murray set a 2:06.2189s next time through while Allen, who had eased himself into the session, moved into third on a 2:06.5311s.
With five minutes to go, Murray held sway from Bates, Cameron, Rylan Gray (#55 Tickford Autosport S550 Mustang), and Allen.
Murray went for a second set of greens while Allen continued his first run and moved up to second with three minutes to go on a 2:06.3531s despite a relatively slow first sector.
That was as good as he got, meaning he will line up on the outside of the front row this afternoon.
Jobe Stewart (#99 Erebus Academy ZB Commodore) qualified fifth, from Gray, Jarrod Hughes (#118 Image Racing ZB Commodore), and Zane Morse, who was back on-track after having parts stolen in the past 24 hours.
He would finish the session in the gravel at The Chase after an apparent failure for the #11 AIM Motorsport S550 Mustang.
Brad Vaughan (#5 Tickford S550 Mustang) took ninth, ahead of Max Vidau (#17 Anderson Motorsport S550 Mustang), Lochie Dalton (#6 Tickford S550 Mustang), Crick, Jordyn Sinni (#54 EMS ZB Commodore), and then the Group 1 runners headed up by Burcher in 14th.
Back in the Group 1 segment, Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport ZB Commodore) was quickest after the first flyers on a 2:08.5517s.
He pitted immediately after and Reuben Goodall (#20 Gomersall Motorsport ZB Commodore) took over top spot on a 2:08.2838s.
Elliott Cleary (#19 Brad Jones Racing ZB Commodore) locked up and became beached at Hell Corner with three minutes to go but Burcher was able to complete a lap, and set the aforementioned 2:08.2526s, in the seconds before the red flag was called.
Chahda had just gone personal best to the first sector, with a split faster than Burcher's on the new provisional pole lap, but missed out on another crack when the session was declared despite 2:42s remaining at the time of the stoppage.
Goodall was classified 15th all-told, from Cameron McLeod (#92 RM Racing Cars w/ PremiAir ZB Commodore), Thomas Maxwell (#3 MWM Altima), Chahda, Mason Kelly (#22 Kelly Racing S550 Mustang), Campbell Logan (#2 WAU ZB Commodore), Cody Gillis (#9 BJR ZB Commodore), Callum Walker (#33 Walker Racing ZB Commodore), Jett Johnson (#117 AIM S550 Mustang), Cleary, and James Masterton (#219 AIM S550 Mustang).
Race 1, a 40-minute affair, starts this afternoon at 14:45 local time/AEDT.
Results: Qualifying for Race 1
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Cls
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|88
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Cooper Murray
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:06.2189
|2
|1
|Eggleston M'sport/Coca-Cola
|Kai Allen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:06.3531
|0:00.1342
|3
|25
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Zach Bates
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:06.4017
|0:00.1828
|4
|27
|Schramm Group Racing
|Aaron Cameron
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|2:06.5311
|0:00.3122
|5
|99
|Erebus Academy
|Jobe Stewart
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:06.9520
|0:00.7331
|6
|55
|Tickford Racing Pty Ltd
|Rylan Gray
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|2:06.9605
|0:00.7416
|7
|118
|Image Racing
|Jarrod Hughes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:07.0331
|0:00.8142
|8
|11
|AIM Motorsport
|Zane Morse
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|2:07.1370
|0:00.9181
|9
|5
|Dormer HVAC Services
|Brad Vaughan
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|2:07.2043
|0:00.9854
|10
|17
|Kenwood Homes
|Max Vidau
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|2:07.2274
|0:01.0085
|11
|6
|AWC
|Lochie Dalton
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|2:07.2497
|0:01.0308
|12
|38
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Cameron Crick
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:07.3137
|0:01.0948
|13
|54
|Eggleston Motorsport/Car City
|Jordyn Sinni
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:07.3267
|0:01.1078
|14
|15
|AWCON
|Cody Burcher
|Nissan Altima
|DS3
|2:08.2526
|0:02.0337
|15
|20
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Reuben Goodall
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:08.2838
|0:02.0649
|16
|92
|RM Racing Cars/PremiAir Racing
|Cameron McLeod
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:08.3253
|0:02.1064
|17
|3
|Spitwater
|Thomas Maxwell
|Nissan Altima
|DS3
|2:08.4601
|0:02.2412
|18
|18
|Cavalier Homes
|Matthew Chahda
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:08.5517
|0:02.3328
|19
|22
|Kelly Racing
|Mason Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|2:08.6672
|0:02.4483
|20
|2
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Campbell Logan
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:08.7947
|0:02.5758
|21
|9
|Brad Jones Racing
|Cody Gillis
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:08.8386
|0:02.6197
|22
|33
|Ascot Demolition/Cylinder Head
|Callum Walker
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:09.2237
|0:03.0048
|23
|117
|Titan Caravans/ NAPA Autoparts
|Jett Johnson
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|2:09.2706
|0:03.0517
|24
|19
|Brad Jones Racing
|Elliott Cleary
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2:09.5303
|0:03.3114
|25
|219
|Masterton Motorsport
|James Masterton
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|2:13.6432
|0:07.4243