Gase spun into the wall after receiving a touch from Dawson Cram, his #35 Chevrolet all but losing its rear bumper in the process.

He then tore it completely off and expressed his displeasure by throwing it at the windscreen of Cram's #4 Chevrolet when the field drove back past the crash scene under Caution.

For that, Gase fined $5000 having been found in breach of Section 8.8.8K of the NASCAR Rule Book, which states: “A safety violation may be imposed for any action or omission by a Competitor or vehicle that creates an unsafe environment or poses a threat to the safety of the Competitors, as determined by NASCAR.”

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel, consisting of Hunter Nickell, Shawna Robinson and Kevin Whitaker has now rejected his appeal.

It determined that “NASCAR was correct in ruling that driver Joey Gase put himself in a dangerous position on the racetrack.”

Gase may appeal the decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer, per the NASCAR Rule Book.

However, it has not been all bad news for the 31-year-old, or the driver on the receiving end of his anger.

Bumpers That Deliver has joined Gase for the race at Michigan in August while Cram attracted sponsorship from Xpress Auto Glass for the Martinsville event which took place on the weekend after the incident.

The Xfinity and Cup series race this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.