The Queenslander is off-contract at season's end, unlike Red Bull KTM team-mate Brad Binder, and is generally considered under pressure to retain his seat.

The 2023 campaign was an unusual one for Miller given his best results – a sole Grand Prix podium and two in Sprints – came in his first seven rounds on a KTM after five years riding Ducatis.

He finished 11th in the riders' championship, seven positions behind Binder, who was first of the non-Ducati pilots.

Guidotti had already revealed that a plan had been devised to improve his results, and has now provided some more detail about how #43 is preparing for 2024.

“I'm really happy about the riders, I know both of them are happy to be here with us and this is the key point,” he told MotoGP's official website.

“It's so important the riders feel comfortable in the team, with the bike and with the environment around them.

“Jack is changing his training activity a bit, so maybe this can be really helpful for getting better results and being more consistent during the season.”

While the most recent silly season was an extraordinary one as the paddock waited for Marc Marquez's decision to leave Honda before his deal was up, a rough rider contract cycle has developed in MotoGP.

The extent of two-year agreements and their timing means that the first half of the 2024 season will pivotal in the future of much of the grid, Miller included.

There had, in fact, already been speculation about his future last year, when KTM had to allocated four MotoGP seats to five riders.

One particularly bold report had the four-time MotoGP race winner being offered a big-money testing role to make room for Spanish prodigy Pedro Acosta but the future Moto2 champion ultimately displaced Pol Espargaro at GasGas Tech3.

Miller himself rated his 2023 season only a five out of 10 and while Guidotti acknowledged the pressure which he is under, the KTM chief ventured that it may fuel ‘Jackass' this year.

“It's not like years ago when we had a proper winter break, where we could deal with everything and be ready in February to go out again with the new bikes and new riders,” he explained.

“Everything happens very soon at the end of the season, so the decisions need to be made soon during the current season.

“This is a sort of pressure that, as I said, no one likes. But everyone who works in this environment, in this world, needs to get used to this daily pressure. It's part of our jobs.

“Jack, like almost all of the grid, is on the market. Also, for him it can be an opportunity. It depends how the rider feels this pressure.

“I don't think he wants to look around, he's fully committed to staying with us, he likes being here so much, so I'd like to think that he feels the pressure to show everybody, to show himself, the potential.”

Augusto Fernandez shares the GasGas garage with fellow Moto2 champion Acosta this year.

The latter, as a rookie, is eligible for the Shakedown Test at Sepang on February 1-3, before the full field cuts laps at the Malaysian Grand Prix venue on February 6-8.