Rumours have long swirled about the duo potentially linking up in 2026, with Norris' previous agreement with McLaren due to expire at the end of 2025. In September last year, the 24-year-old Briton said he was “open” to the possibility.

Just five months later, though, and following a resurgent 2023 for both driver and team, Norris has put pen to paper on what has been described as “an extended multi-year contract”.

McLaren has previously revealed the length of a driver's new contract, but on this occasion, CEO Zak Brown insisted the details would be kept private. Reading into the situation, this latest deal lends itself to suggest the likelihood of a break clause.

As to why he chose now to sign another contract, rather than wait until 2025 and review his options, speaking to invited media, including Speedcafe, Norris said: “Because I can.

“I'm in a good position, (and) it's not something I want to worry about over the next few years.

“There's always been these discussions going on about our future, and it's just a very good time, especially when we head into a couple of years where things start to get a bit more crazy with everyone else's contracts and people potentially moving teams and things like that.

“And just going into '26, with the new regulations and everything, that's not something I, or the team, want to be thinking of, focusing on, or spending any time on in such an important couple of years.

“I'm comfortable. I'm happy with where I am, the team is happy with me, so it was just an easy decision.”

Given the Red Bull links, asked directly whether the team had spoken with him, Norris replied: “Everyone speaks to everyone. Every driver speaks to every team.

“It's not about sorting out contracts. It's about what a team can offer you, what can another team offer you, and things like that.

“But it's the same with every driver. Everyone speaks to every team and what we could potentially do one day, but nothing ever progressed more than that.

“So it was shut down quite quickly, and, of course, as soon as you do start to get some of these questions, and you see a lot of it, then you have talks internally with Andrea (team principal Stella), with Zak, with whoever it is at McLaren.

“Then you start talking about your own stuff, and you do want to put some of these rumours to bed because it's not a good question for the team, that they keep seeing day in and day out.

“So that's why we've come to a decision so early on and so quickly. Hopefully, that does put all of those questions to bed nicely.”

With Norris tied to McLaren for what is understood to be the next four seasons through to the end of 2027, it means the team's driver line-up is in place for the next three years after Oscar Piastri signed an extended deal last September.

As Charles Leclerc stated in signing a Ferrari extension that is “for several more reasons to come”, so Brown has simply remarked that Norris' agreement is “for multiple years to come”.

Reflecting on what Norris brings to the team and what he is expecting in the years ahead, Brown said: “It's been a fantastic journey over the last six years, and he has shown fantastic commitment and desire to push the team forward and get McLaren back to the front of the grid.

“Last season we saw the fundamental role Lando played with the impressive turnaround in results and I'm looking forward to continuing this push forward together with lots more podiums.”

Following the introduction of a major upgrade in last season's Austrian Grand Prix, with a further update on the MCL60 in Singapore, Norris was second only to Verstappen in terms of points scored from the race in Spielberg onwards.

Of his seven podiums during that period, Norris was six times a runner-up, displaying the talent and tenacity that seemingly earmark him as a world champion one day.

Stella feels Norris' commitment to McLaren is a reflection of “our shared ambition to ultimately win championships again in the future”.

He added: “Lando has grown as a driver and a person since initially joining McLaren in 2017. He impressed last season, playing an important role in our progress throughout the year, securing seven podiums with many fantastic drives.

“Alongside Oscar, our exciting driver pairing will play an instrumental part in our objective to move towards the front of the grid.

“They have impressed in their first season together and I'm looking forward to continuing the hard work with them both on this exciting journey.”