Event 6 of the Repco Supercars Championship will see the headline act in action with a pair of 88-lap/250km races around the Reid Park Street Circuit in July.

On each of Saturday and Sunday, the starting grid will be set by an all-in 15-minute qualifying session into a Top 10 Shootout.

Practice is back to a more normal cadence, with two, 40-minute sessions on the Friday.

As usual, the Dunlop Super2 Series operates to a two-race, 40-minute format.

The support bill is comprised of Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, Aussie Racing Cars, and the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series.

The 2024 NTI Townsville 500 takes place from July 5-7.

On-track schedule: 2024 NTI Townsville 500