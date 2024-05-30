Event 6 of the Repco Supercars Championship will see the headline act in action with a pair of 88-lap/250km races around the Reid Park Street Circuit in July.
On each of Saturday and Sunday, the starting grid will be set by an all-in 15-minute qualifying session into a Top 10 Shootout.
Practice is back to a more normal cadence, with two, 40-minute sessions on the Friday.
As usual, the Dunlop Super2 Series operates to a two-race, 40-minute format.
The support bill is comprised of Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, Aussie Racing Cars, and the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series.
The 2024 NTI Townsville 500 takes place from July 5-7.
On-track schedule: 2024 NTI Townsville 500
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration (h:mm)
|Session
|Friday, July 5
|07:35
|07:55
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Practice
|08:05
|08:25
|TGRA 86
|0:20
|Practice 1
|08:35
|09:00
|Porsche Sprint Challenge
|0:25
|Practice 1
|09:05
|09:20
|Supercars Events
|0:15
|Entertainment/ Pit Lane Walk
|09:25
|10:05
|Dunlop Series
|0:40
|Practice 1
|10:15
|10:35
|Aussie Racing Cars
|0:20
|Qualifying
|10:45
|11:05
|TGRA 86
|0:20
|Practice 2
|11:15
|11:40
|Porsche Sprint Challenge
|0:25
|Practice 2
|11:55
|12:35
|Supercars
|0:40
|Practice 1
|0:05
|Practice Starts
|12:40
|12:50
|Supercars Events
|0:10
|Entertainment
|12:55
|13:35
|Dunlop Series
|0:40
|Practice 2
|13:45
|14:05
|Aussie Racing Cars
|1 lap after 14:03
|Race 1
|14:15
|14:35
|TGRA 86
|0:20
|Qualifying
|14:50
|15:30
|Supercars
|0:40
|Practice 2
|15:40
|15:50
|Supercars Events
|0:10
|Entertainment
|16:00
|16:10
|Supercars
|0:10
|TV Track Time
|16:15
|16:30
|TGRA 86
|0:15
|Event Rides
|16:35
|16:55
|Dunlop Series
|0:20
|Event Rides
|17:00
|17:30
|Supercars
|0:30
|Event Rides
|Saturday, July 6
|08:00
|08:30
|Porsche Sprint Challenge
|0:30
|Qualifying
|08:40
|09:05
|TGRA 86
|15 laps or 1 lap after 9:03
|Race 1
|09:15
|09:30
|0:15
|Entertainment
|09:35
|09:55
|Dunlop Series
|0:20
|Qualifying Race 1
|10:15
|10:30
|Supercars
|0:15
|Qualifying – Race 13
|10:35
|10:45
|Supercars Events
|0:10
|Entertainment
|10:50
|11:20
|Porsche Sprint Challenge
|1 lap after 11:18
|Race 1
|11:30
|11:50
|Aussie Racing Cars
|1 lap after 11:48
|Race 2
|12:05
|12:35
|Supercars
|0:30
|Top 10 Shootout – Race 13
|12:45
|13:05
|TGRA 86
|12 laps or 1 lap after 13:03
|Race 2
|13:15
|13:55
|Dunlop Series
|1 lap after 13:53
|Race 1
|14:40
|Supercars
|88 laps or 1 lap after 16:48
|Race 13 – 250kms
|Supercars
|Podium
|Sunday, July 7
|07:40
|08:25
|Porsche Sprint Challenge
|1 lap after 8:23
|Race 2
|08:35
|08:55
|Aussie Racing Cars
|1 lap after 8:53
|Race 3
|09:05
|09:20
|Supercars Events
|0:15
|Entertainment
|09:25
|09:45
|Dunlop Series
|0:20
|Qualifying – Race 2
|10:05
|10:20
|Supercars
|0:15
|Qualifying – Race 14
|10:20
|10:35
|Supercars Events
|0:15
|Entertainment
|10:40
|11:00
|Aussie Racing Cars
|1 lap after 10:58
|Race 4
|11:10
|11:25
|Supercars Events
|0:15
|Entertainment
|11:30
|11:50
|TGRA 86
|12 laps or 1 lap after 11:48
|Race 3
|12:05
|12:35
|Supercars
|0:30 Top 10
|Shootout – Race 14
|12:45
|13:05
|Porsche Sprint Challenge
|1 lap after 13:03
|Race 3
|Podium
|13:15
|13:55
|Dunlop Series
|1 lap after 13:53
|Race 2
|Dunlop Series
|Podium
|14:40
|Supercars
|88 laps or 1 lap after 16:48
|Race 14 – 250kms
|Supercars
|Podium